INDIA

Raid party attacked by ‘miners’ during search in Sohna

NewsWire
A team of the mining department was attacked by a group of dozen men, reportedly miners, during a raid at Sancholi village in Sohna, the police said on Thursday.

An eight-member team headed by mining officer Anil Atwal was attacked by a group of men carrying sticks and rods when it went to conduct a raid against illegal sand mining at Sancholi village after getting a tip-off on Wednesday.

During the raid, the team impounded an earthmover machine, but it was freed by the attackers, leaving a mining officer with a fractured arm.

The official vehicle of the raiding team was also damaged. It is said that the team was accompanied by a single cop carrying a stick.

“Our team went to the spot after receiving a tip-off, but alleged unknown miners attacked us and damaged an official vehicle. During the incident, one of the officers was badly injured and was referred to the civil hospital in Gurugram. We have registered a complaint in this matter,” Atwal said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against 12 unidentified men under various sections of IPC at the Sohna police station.

