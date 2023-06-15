Actor Kevin Spacey is feeling optimistic about making a career comeback if he’s cleared of the sexual assault allegations brought against him in London.

In a recent interview, the House of Cards alum said that he has people interested in working with him, reports Deadline.

“I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward,” Spacey told ZEITmagazin.

Space also said that “it’s a time in which a lot of people are very afraid that if they support me, they will be cancelled.”

As per Deadline, the actor made an appearance in court last month via video where it was confirmed that the trial would begin on June 28. Spacey had previously pleaded not guilty to 12 charges relating to alleged offences against four men, which are said to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

Last July, Spacey denied five of those charges relating to four counts of sexual assault and one allegation to engage in a sexual activity without consent. In January, the actor denied seven additional offence charges.

Deadline further states that Spacey is hoping that the trial goes in the same direction as the Anthony Rapp case in which he accused the American Beauty actor of sexual misconduct.

“The moment scrutiny is applied, these things fall apart,” Spacey told ZEITmagazin. “That’s what happened in the Rapp trial, and that’s what will happen in this case.”

