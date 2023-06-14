ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Raima Sen joins cast of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, best known for ‘The Kashmir Files’, introduced another addition to the cast of his upcoming film ‘The Vaccine War’ on Wednesday.

Actress Raima Sen, has joined the cast which includes actors such as Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Sapthami Gowda.

Ever since its announcement, the movie has been a topic of much debate, creating a lot of hype across social media.

In a video shared on Twitter by the filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his delight upon meeting the actress during his recent trip to Kolkata and inviting her to act in his film.

Introducing her in a 52 second clip, the filmmaker captioned “Look who joined the cast of #TheVaccineWar.#ATrueStory”.

While much of the film’s details are under wraps, the title of the movie speaks about its underlying themes and overall focus.

‘The Vaccine War’ alludes to the exploration of Indian bio-scientists and their groundbreaking indigenous vaccines.

Furthermore, the film also aims to honour the unwavering dedication of the fraternity of scientists and the medical community who tirelessly faced the unprecedented challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘The Vaccine War’ will be released on October 20, 2023 during Dussehra in 11 languages.

