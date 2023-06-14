BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Toyota plans EV with 1,200-km range that fully charges in 10 mins

NewsWire
0
0

Japanese automotive giant Toyota is planning an EV (electric vehicle) powered by a solid-state battery that would have a range of nearly 1,200 km (750 miles) and a charge time of only 10 minutes.

Elon Musk-run Tesla Superchargers give about 200 miles of charge in 15 minutes.

The company is also planning to introduce a high-performance lithium-ion battery to its next-generation EVs by 2026, as part of its new technology roadmap revealed on Tuesday.

The batteries will deliver quicker charging and around 1,000 km (620 miles) of range, putting Toyota’s vehicles ahead of the competition.

“On the vehicle axis, through technologies such as the integration of next-generation batteries and sonic technology, we will achieve a vehicle cruising range of 1,000 km,” Toyota said.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its long-range ‘Vision EQXX’ concept car that travelled over 1,000 km on a fully charged battery — longest-ever distance covered by an EV on a single charge.

According to the automaker, the journey from Germany to the south of France started in cold and rainy conditions and was undertaken at regular road speeds, including prolonged fast-lane cruising at up to 140 kmph.

The automaker plans to go fully electric by 2030, setting a target for half of its global sales to comprise plug-in hybrids and EVs by 2025.

20230614-164805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5G smartphone installed base crosses 5 crore in India

    Religare Enterprises gets two new Independent Directors

    Rs 44,094.62 cr for higher education, 100 labs, more resources for...

    TRAI tells telecom operators to block pesky calls, SMSes from telemarketers