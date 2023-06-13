INDIA

Raj Police seize narcotics worth Rs 1.82 cr, 5 smugglers arrested

In a major crackdown on narcotics smuggling, the Rajasthan Police have arrested five smugglers and recovered 182 kg of high quality ganja which was being smuggled from Odisha.

A team of Rajasthan Police CID Crime Branch seized the large consignment of drugs. The value of the recovered ganja in the international market is about Rs 1,83,000, said officials on Tuesday.

“Under the direction of Additional Director General of Police, Crime Dinesh MN, the team of CID Crime Branch Jaipur is continuously taking major actions against illegal drug peddlers. In the same order, on Sunday, the team recovered 182 kg of high quality marijuana smuggled from Odisha in Gangapur police station area of Bhilwara district, arrested 5 smugglers and seized two vehicles.

ADG Dinesh MN said, “On the intelligence inputs of Head Constable Shankar Dayal Sharma and attached constables Gopal Lal and Vijay Singh from Bhilwara, the action was taken under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Narottam Verma and under the supervision of Police Inspector Ramsingh Nathawat, the CID CB team and Thana Gangapur police team.”

“Smugglers were arrested along with illegal drugs and two vehicles used in smuggling were seized. Investigation is going on in the matter by registering a case in police station Gangapur,” said.

