As a result of cyclone Biparjoy, Rajasthan received 92.09 mm of rain against the average of 28.74 mm — an excess of 220 per cent, according to Met Department officials.

The cyclone-triggered torrential rainfall led to floods in the districts of Barmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Sirehi and Jalore.

Meanwhile, Ajmer also recorded heavy rain and subsequent flooding.

Many rivers and dams have overflowed and a total of 19 districts received heavy to very heavy rainfall, the officials said.

From Wednesday onwards, heavy rain will subside, with light rain expected at isolated places in the eastern districts.

Due to the heavy downpour, the rain quota till July has been completed and sowing and plowing have commenced before the arrival of monsoon.

Meanwhile, the Department has estimates that monsoon will arrive late this year and will be weaker than normal.

But Biparjoy has drenched the districts from west to east in Rajasthan.

In Gujarat, the cyclone had a speed of 125-150 km/h. As it crossed the part of Kutch and entered Rajasthan, it became a deep depression.

Because the cyclone did not get moisture at the lower level in Rajasthan, it rained heavily as soon as the low pressure area was formed.

