Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday strongly condemned the Khajuwala rape and murder and attacked the Congress government for the incident.

“The case of rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Khajuwala of Bikaner is to be condemned. If the same police, on whose shoulders is the responsibility of women’s safety, is a participant in such misdeeds, then nothing can be more shameful,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The Congress government is only misleading the public with its hollow claims and false propaganda. While the reality is that in the category of crimes against women, the current state in Rajasthan has never been seen before. This government is watering its sins with the tears of daughters and the pot of these sins is going to be filled soon,” she wrote.

A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered while she was on the way to her coaching classes in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district. Two policemen have been suspended for their suspected role in the incident.

However, the victim’s family members staged a dharna demanding the arrest of all the accused.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Om Prakash has said the body of the 20-year-old woman was found in the Khajuwala area on Tuesday afternoon.

