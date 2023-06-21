INDIA

Raj govt schools to help students in opting subjects after Class 10

A career counselling session will be organised at all government senior secondary schools in Rajasthan to provide guidance in subject selections to students who have passed Class 10.

On the initiative of state education Minister B.D. Kalla and Minister of State for Education, Zahida Khan, the School Education Department will organise the counselling programme in government schools of all districts from June 28 to July 5 under the ‘Dial Future’ initiative.

Naveen Jain, Secretary, School Education Department, said that the objective of the initiative is to develop an understanding among students about the selection of the appropriate faculty (subject) on the basis of their interest, ability and attitude, keeping in mind their career goals.

The outline of the programme has been prepared and students will be motivated to choose subjects according to career options instead of choosing faculty traditionally, he added.

