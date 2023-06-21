INDIALIFESTYLE

Ram Lalla idol to be installed in January 2024

NewsWire
0
0

The idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the newly constructed temple in Ayodhya on Makar Sankranti in January 2024, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has said.

The event will be held amidst a long celebration that will begin with Deepotsav on the eve of Diwali this year, said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust on Tuesday.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had set a deadline of December 31 for opening the Ram temple for devotees. But, according to the Trust, in December, there are no auspicious days for installation of the idol.

As per the Hindu calendar, rituals can only take place from Makar Sankranti when the Sun moves from the southern hemisphere to the Northern hemisphere, the Trust said.

“Makar Sankranti is the most auspicious day for installation of the Ram Lalla idol,” said Champat Rai.

The Trust has always maintained that the construction work of Ram temple will be over by December 2023 and grand celebrations will start which will continue till Makar Sankranti in January 2024.

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had sent an invitation letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grand opening of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Modi had presided over the “bhoomi pujan” of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020.

At present, Ram Lalla is being worshipped in a prefabricated temple at Ram Janmabhoomi which was installed there before construction of the Ram temple began.

“A letter signed by Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him for the ‘pran pratishtha’ (idol consecration) of Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of Ram Mandir Construction Committee, will most likely hand over the letter to the Prime Minister’s Office in New Delhi.

20230621-085802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA: Not 100% where I want to be; still...

    Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes...

    Siddaramaiah confident about Cong leaders’ victory in K’taka MLC polls

    Will replicate Maha’s MVA alliance formula in Goa polls too: Sanjay...