Real Madrid complete Jude Bellingham’s signing from Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid C. F. have completed the signing of English midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who is a regular starter in the England national team, arrived at Madrid after being voted the best player for 2022/23 in the German professional league Bundesliga.

“Real Madrid C. F. and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Jude Bellingham, who will be contracted to our club for the next six seasons,” the club said in a statement.

The Spanish club didn’t specify the transfer fee, but it is estimated to be over 100m Euros deal along with performance-related variables spread.

About Bellingham’s presentation ceremony, the club said: “Bellingham will be unveiled as a new Real Madrid player tomorrow, Thursday 15 June, at 12:00 noon at Real Madrid City. Following this, Jude Bellingham will speak to the media.”

Bellingham joined Carlo Ancelotti’s squad after three seasons in Germany. Recently, he recorded his best campaign for Borussia Dortmund in terms of goals with 14 goals in all competitions.

Following his senior international debut in November 2020, Bellingham was called up to represent England at Euro 2020, where they finished runners-up in the tournament. He also played in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and was on the scoresheet.

