Cyclone Biparjoy, which recently battered several districts of Gujarat, has now moved away, making way for the unhindered progress of monsoon in the state.

The cyclone’s departure has come as a relief, especially considering the trail of destruction it has left behind. While the cyclone caused significant damage, it also played a crucial role in advancing the monsoon over southern parts of the peninsula, intensifying the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

Experts suggest that cyclones over the years often result in below-normal rainfall in early July, with the monsoon peaking in late July or early August.

August has traditionally been the month with the highest rainfall during the monsoon season. Historical data indicates that in both 2020 and 2021, which experienced cyclones along the Gujarat coast, July witnessed below-normal rainfall after a promising start to the monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also announced that cyclone Biparjoy has completely detached from the adverse monsoonal flow, ensuring no adverse impact on the progress of the rain-bearing system in Gujarat.

Earlier, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Chief of IMD, highlighted that although the cyclone is no longer influencing the monsoon, it played a crucial role in advancing the monsoon over the southern parts of the peninsula by intensifying the cross-equatorial flow over the Arabian Sea.

Latest IMD forecast on rainfall

The latest IMD forecast indicates the likelihood of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the next few days at isolated places in various districts, including South Gujarat, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, Dahod, Mahisagar, Gir-Somnath, Junagadh, Porbandar, and Diu. However, dry weather is expected in the remaining districts of North Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch.

Rains due to Biparjoy

Due to the cyclone, Gujarat witnessed a significant boost in its seasonal rainfall, with 19 per cent of the anticipated precipitation received, while the Saurashtra-Kutch region experienced an impressive 39 per cent rainfall within a week from June 11 to 18.

Manorama Mohanty highlighted the substantial rainfall brought by the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy before, during, and after its landfall, particularly affecting areas such as Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Patan, and Jamnagar.

As of Monday, the state has received 18.7 per cent of its seasonal rainfall, while the Saurashtra-Kutch region has recorded 38.8 per cent of the expected rains. Even after the landfall, districts in north Gujarat continued to receive rainfall.

Interestingly, the distribution of rainfall has seen a role reversal compared to the usual pattern. IMD data reveals that all districts in south Gujarat are facing a rainfall deficit, while parts of Kutch and Saurashtra have experienced excessive rainfall. Traditionally, the monsoon enters through south Gujarat before gradually covering the entire state, with south Gujarat receiving the highest rainfall.

Increase in water levels

The widespread rainfall has led to a 20 per cent increase in water levels in dams and reservoirs in Kutch, as reported by the state water resources department. With four dams overflowing and six filled to more than 80 per cent of their capacity, water resources officials are optimistic about the water supply situation.

