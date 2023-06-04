SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

River Plate match suspended after fan falls to death

NewsWire
0
0

An Argentine top flight match between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia was suspended on Saturday after a fan fell to his death from a grandstand.

The 53-year old Pablo Marcelo Serrano died instantly from head injuries after plunging 15 meters from the Sivori Alta stand at River Plate’s Monumental stadium, authorities said.

“The stand where the deceased had his season ticket was at 90% capacity,” read a River Plate statement. “At the time of the fall, there was no third party intervention. It was also found that there was no violent situation in the stand or around him.”

Referee Fernando Rapallini suspended the game after 25 minutes with the score at 0-0, a Xinhua report said.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the incident and ordered the stand’s closure for 24 hours to gather evidence.

It was not immediately clear when the match would resume.

20230604-091003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shillong Lajong return to I-League after four years

    Gokulam Kerala to play in AFC Women’s Club Championship

    I was not the problem in Aubameyang fall-out, says Arsenal boss...

    PSG coach Galtier diclines to comment on Messi suspention