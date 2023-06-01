ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Robert Englund feels he is ‘too old and thick’ to play Freddy Krueger

NewsWire
0
0

The horror icon Robert Englund, who played the ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ serial killer, Freddy Krueger, in eight films, has but argued that his advancing years mean that he is unable to return as the child killer who terrorised his victims through their dreams.

Speaking to Variety ahead of the release of the documentary, ‘Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story’, the 75-year-old actor said: “I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now. I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck and bad back and arthritis in my right wrist. So I have to hang it up, but I would love to do a cameo.”

Robert tipped Kevin Bacon to play Freddy in a future ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ project as he has the physicality to take on the blade-fingered villain.

The actor said, quoted by Female First UK: “I know he respects the genre, and he’s such a fine physical actor. I think that in the silences and in the way Kevin moves – it would be interesting.”

Despite ruling out another appearance as Freddy, Robert does have ideas on how to bring the antagonist into the modern world.”

“You’d have to deal with technology and culture. For instance, if one of the girls was an influencer, it would be interesting to somehow haunt her subconscious and manifest himself, perhaps exploit everybody that followed her,” he added.

20230601-141206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tom Cruise’s ‘MI 7’ trailer trolled for plagiarising from SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

    Ali Fazal shares BTS pictures with Gerard Butler from the sets...

    Paul McCartney shares what was his state of mind after John...

    Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby on Transgender Day of Visibility