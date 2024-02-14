Rohit Sharma to lead India in T2O World Cup

Rajkot, Feb 14 (IANS) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has revealed that Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the T20 World Cup, schedule in June, says a report.

Jay Shah while speaking at at the unveiling of Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot was quoted as saying that, “I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup), under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, we will hoist the Indian flag in Barbados.”

He reportedly also confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the T20I World Cup.

Underlying Virat Kohli’s absence in the Test series against England, the BCCI secretary said, “Virat isn’t the kind of player who will skip a series without any major urgency. Give him the right.”

Jay Shah also spoke on the importance of the Ranji Trophy said, “Everyone has to play the Ranji trophy ahead of getting selected in India team or IPL franchise. Ranji will be made mandatory for each player.”