Rowing camps to be held in UP’s Ramgarh Taal

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish the Ramgarh Taal in Gorakhpur as the venue for the national rowing camps.

An academy will be set up at Ramgarh Taal where rowers will receive training.

The government is in the process of importing 20 boats from Germany for different categories of competitions. These boats will be used for training.

The idea was mooted after the recently concluded Khelo India University Games in which rowing competitions were held at Ramgarh Taal.

Rowing was included as a sport in the Khelo India University Games for the first time this year.

Additional chief secretary, sports, Navneet Sehgal said that a world-class water sports complex was built near the lake at the cost of Rs 45 crore for hosting national and international water sports competitions.

“During the Games, officials of the Rowing Federation of India expressed desire to establish a national camp and training academy for rowing at Ramgarh Taal. Taking note of this, the state government has taken steps to set up a national camp there,” he said.

He added in collaboration with the federation, a national camp for rowing will be organised at Ramgarh Taal Water Sports Complex soon for which the preparations have already begun.

Regional sports officer Ali Haider said that a rowing nursery would also be set up in Gorakhpur.

“A coach has already been appointed. So far, 10 persons have enrolled in the training programme. They are being provided swimming and physical training so that they become mentally and physically strong,” Haider said.

