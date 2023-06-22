WORLD

Russia sanctions 48 Australian citizens in retaliatory move

NewsWire
0
0

Russia has imposed sanctions against 48 Australian citizens, who will be barred from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The decision was made in response to the “politically motivated” sanctions imposed by Australian authorities against Russian individuals and entities, the Ministry added on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the 48 Australians, among whom are military contractors, journalists, and municipal deputies, were responsible for promoting an anti-Russian agenda, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that Moscow would continue updating its entry ban list, taking into account Canberra’s anti-Russian course.

Australia imposed a new round of financial sanctions against 21 Russian entities and three individuals on May 19, 2023.

20230622-062202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN prepares for landfall of tropical cyclone in Madagascar

    India, Sri Lanka to issue stamps on democracy to mark 75...

    US Great Salt Lake on verge of drying, contaminating air

    Russia-Ukraine talks making progress: Putin’s aide