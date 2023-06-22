Russia has imposed sanctions against 48 Australian citizens, who will be barred from entering the country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The decision was made in response to the “politically motivated” sanctions imposed by Australian authorities against Russian individuals and entities, the Ministry added on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the 48 Australians, among whom are military contractors, journalists, and municipal deputies, were responsible for promoting an anti-Russian agenda, Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that Moscow would continue updating its entry ban list, taking into account Canberra’s anti-Russian course.

Australia imposed a new round of financial sanctions against 21 Russian entities and three individuals on May 19, 2023.

