The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday condemned the Panjab University (PU) authorities for bulldozing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Research for Resurgent Foundation (RFRF), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying the university was set to virtually hand over the varsity to the RSS.

It announced to resist this MoU tooth and nail, including when it is presented to the senate for approval.

SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Romana told the media here, “It is clear that the RSS wants to capture our academic institutions and the PU Vice-Chancellor is becoming a willing tool in this exercise.”

He detailed how the Vice-Chancellor had formed a committee on March 21 to vet the pact presented by the RFRF which has been founded by RSS subsidiary organisation — Bharatiya Sikshan Mandal.

He said after the proposal was approved by the committee, it was put up for approval before the syndicate on April 23 which initially deferred approval due to objections but finally approved it on May 27.

Reading out from the minutes of the syndicate meeting which passed the pact amidst protests, Romana said, “It seems the PU Vice-Chancellor has agreed to sublet the university to the RFRF.”

He said the pact made it mandatory for Panjab University to publicise the activities of the RFRF and create awareness about the institution, provide infrastructure and academic support to it, promote both faculty and student exchange programmes and recognise the RFRF for giving degrees, including doctorate thesis.

Romana said Panjab University, which had a secular vision, had gone ahead with the pact with the RSS affiliate despite the fact that the foundation was neither a college, deemed university or university.

“If the Panjab University has to approve such MoU, it should simply turn the university into a ‘shakha’ and transfer the authority to award degrees to the RSS directly instead of taking this indirect route,” Romana added.

