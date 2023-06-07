Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) on Wednesday convened a meeting under the leadership of party chief Sajad Lone where deep anguish was expressed regarding the prevailing state of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is with great sorrow that we observe the continuous denial of democracy and statehood in J&K. It is disheartening that amidst a population of 1.4 billion people in our nation, not a single soul outside the state seems visibly perturbed by the denial of democracy and statehood to J&K. Let it be etched in everyone’s memory that, for the first time since 1947, a state has been downgraded to a Union Territory. This sad state of affairs has relegated J&K, once the crown of India’s mainland politics, to mere tokenism,” a statement issued by the party said.

The statement said that the party leadership also strongly challenged the notion that Jammu and Kashmir lags other states in terms of development and asserted it is imperative to address this misguided perception.

“Even if we momentarily assume, although falsely, that there existed a developmental deficit in J&K, does it imply that all other states are surging ahead, leading the global league in development while J&K lags? After all, the state administration consists of the same IAS and IPS officers who govern other parts of the country,” it said.

The statement further added that today, the people of J&K find themselves standing alone and isolated, with no political party willing to champion their cause.

“We fervently appeal to all political parties not to visit J&K as part of Parliament Standing Committees purportedly overseeing development in Union Territories. By participating, they inadvertently endorse the decision to downgrade J&K to a Union Territory. If these political parties genuinely stand for democracy and the right of the people of J&K to elect their own government, they should unequivocally refuse to partake in such meetings,” it added.

PC leadership also reiterated its unwavering commitment to upholding democracy, justice, and the rights of the people of J&K.

“We implore all concerned stakeholders, both within the state and across the nation, to reflect upon the gravity of the situation and unite in our quest to restore democracy and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.”

