Friday, February 23, 2024

Salman Khan flaunts pants with his face painted on it

CIEDITOR-SABRINA
By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
31

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bollywood star Salman Khan brought out his best style for his airport look as he wore pants with his face painted on it.

It was at the airport, when Salman was seen entering along with tight security on Friday morning. He was seen donning pants which featured his face at the back. He completed his look with a colourful jacket and purple coloured T-shirt.

In a video, the ‘Dabangg’ star was seen wearing a hat and hanging a duffle bag around his shoulders.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif. The film had a cameo of stars Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. It was also reported that his brother, Sohail confirmed that the ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ will get into the making of ‘Sher Khan’ next.

