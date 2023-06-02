ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sana Amin Sheikh spills bean on her ‘Tum Bin Jaun Kahan’ character

Actress Sana Amin Sheikh, who has been roped in for the upcoming romantic drama titled ‘Tum Bin Jaun Kahan’, has shared the details of her role.

In the show, Sana plays the lead character of Zaara who is a female servant.

The show follows the story of a family of Kaneez (female servants) based in Lucknow and takes a dramatic turn when one of the Kaneez falls in love with a guy from upper caste who is engaged to her best friend.

Talking about her role, Sana shared: “I am thrilled to be playing Zaara. As I am a Muslim, I have always wanted to play a Muslim character on screen and this will be my very first time. The highlight of the series is that it’s structured and well written script. Zaara is a kaneez, who falls in love with a guy from the upper caste creating quite a stir and havoc.

“We have started shooting and I am thoroughly enjoying it, while I am giving 100 per cent to my character Zaara. I am really excited for the audiences to witness it,” she added.

The show has gone on floors and will be out on Atrangii TV and OTT this year.

