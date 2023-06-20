WORLD

Saudi FM calls on Sudan’s warring factions to commit to cease-fire

The Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, talked to leaders of Sudanese warring factions respectively via phone, media reported.

During the two phone calls, Abdullah Al Saud discussed situation in the conflict-ridden country with Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo and General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance that all Sudanese parties commit to not interrupting humanitarian work and protecting civilians and relief workers, Xinhua news agency reported.

He reiterated the kingdom’s call for relevant parties to restore calm, prioritise the national interest, stop all forms of military escalation and resort to a political solution that guarantees the return of security and stability to Sudan.

Saudi Arabia and the US are leading an initiative to encourage the Sudanese military factions to opt for a political solution to the crisis.

The initiative led to the ongoing Jeddah talks that commenced in May and resulted in several cease-fire operations.

Mediated by Saudi Arabia and the US, the SAF and the RSF agreed on a new 72-hour truce starting Monday, and since then, Sudan’s capital Khartoum has witnessed a cautious calm.

