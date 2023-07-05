INDIA

SC notice on CBI plea challenging interim bail granted to Videocon Group’s Dhoot

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by the CBI challenging interim bail granted by the Bombay High Court to Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

A bench of Justices A.S. Bopanna and M.M .Sundresh agreed to examine the appeal moved by the CBI, after Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju told the apex court that the high court had granted bail without examining the case diary.

In its order dated January 20, the Bombay High Court had ordered release of Dhoot on interim bail, saying that his arrest by CBI was “casual, mechanical and perfunctory and clearly without application of mind”.

The central probe agency has alleged that the ICICI Bank, headed by Chanda Kochhar from 2009 to 2018, sanctioned loans to the companies of Videocon Group promoted by Dhoot in blatant disregard of the regulatory norms.

The CBI had accused Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot, Nupower Renewables Ltd (NRL), Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries in the 3,250 crore loan fraud.

Dhoot, 71, was arrested on December 26, 2022 by the CBI for his non-cooperation with the investigation.

