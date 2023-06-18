The massively successful streaming series “Scam”, directed by Hansal Mehta, is returning with another edition, this time unravelling another colossal scam the tremors of which gripped the entire nation.

Titled, “Scam 2003: The Telgi Story”, the series will begin streaming from September 2. It has been adapted from the Hindi book ‘Reporter ki Diary’ authored by journalist Sanjay Singh, who is credited with breaking the story of the scam back in that time.

Scam 2003 brings the story of the 2003 stamp paper scam by Abdul Karim Telgi. The series promises to be an intriguing watch as it will capture the life of Telgi, born in Khanapur in Karnataka, and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams spread across 18 states which shook the entire country. It is estimated that the scam value was around Rs 20,000 crore.

Gagan Dev Riar will be seen essaying the role of Telgi in the upcoming edition. The show features Kiran Yadnyopavit, known for his contribution to the Marathi film industry, to write and develop the story along with author Sanjay Singh.

“Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” broke the internet when it was released in 2020 and made Gujarati actor Pratik Gandhi an overnight sensation. The show was co-directed by Mehta, who is currently enjoying the appreciation for his recently released streaming series “Scoop”.

“Scam 2003”, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Studio Next, is helmed by Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

The series will start streaming from September 2 on Sony LIV.

20230618-191005