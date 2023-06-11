INDIA

Several BJP MPs from UP likely to face the axe in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

As BJP in Uttar Pradesh begins preparing for Lok Sabha elections, a number of sitting MPs in the state face the risk of losing their tickets in 2024.

The party has shortlisted those sitting MPs who are nearing 75 years of age and also those whose performance has been below average.

BJP MP from Kanpur, Satyadev Pachauri, may be denied ticket this time since he is crossing the age limit. UP assembly Speaker Satish Mahana could be asked to contest the Kanpur seat in next year’s election.

According to BJP sources, Santosh Gangwar from Bareilly, may also be denied a ticket on grounds of age.

Hema Malini from Mathura and Dr Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Prayagraj, are the two women MPs who are likely to be denied ticket since they are crossing the age limit.

BJP MP from Dumariaganj, Jagdambika Pal, Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, Firozabad MP Chandrasen Jadaun are also among those who come in this category.

According to party sources, MPs who have violated party discipline should not hope for a ticket in 2024.

Varun Gandhi, MP from Pilibhit , is not likely to be given a ticket since he has been critical of party policies and government functioning on several occasions.

“There is also a list of MPs who have under-performed in their respective constituencies. Their performance, rather lack of it, has manifested in the recent panchayat and municipal polls. Such MPs will also lose their tickets,” said a senior party functionary.

The BJP, in 2024, faces the challenge of overcoming the anti-incumbency factor of ten years of the Modi government.

The party, sources said, would like to field fresh faces who can override the anti-incumbency factor and give new hope to voters.

Besides, the party leadership feels that axing unpopular MPs will help the party fully reap the dividend from appreciation for the Yogi and Modi government’s work.

The state leadership has been holding consultations with leaders from various regions to discuss the electoral prospects of sitting MPs and the winnability of other possible candidates.

The BJP is determined to return to power in 2024 and will not hesitate to remove ‘irritants’ – mainly unpopular MPs.

To assess the ground situation and strategise its campaign for Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP has got a survey done in all the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh by a private agency.

According to BJP insiders, the survey will be a continuous process with the agency submitting its report to the party’s state and central leadership after every three months.

“The survey will cover three main aspects-the BJP’s position on the ground, the political and other issues dominating among the people, and the position of the Opposition parties vis-a-vis every Lok Sabha seat,” a BJP leader said.

“It is on this basis that the final decision will be taken on tickets,” he added.

20230611-093601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ doesn’t make fun of the middle class:...

    Noida International Airport: New ‘jewel in the crown’ of Uttar Pradesh

    Rahul pays floral tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his 77th birth...

    Tina Dabi trends on Twitter for getting land occupied by Pak...