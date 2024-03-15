Several victims defrauded of as much as $20,000 in bank investigator scam: York police

Aurora (Mar 15) – York police financial crimes unit issued a warning to the community about an emerging bank investigator scam in which several victims have been defrauded of thousands of dollars.

Constable Kevin Nebrija said that since December 2023, York police has received several reports from citizens across the region who have been contacted by suspects posing as bank investigators.

The victims are told that their debit or credit cards have been compromised and they are asked for their card numbers and Personal Identification Numbers (PIN) for ‘verification’ purposes. The suspects then tell the victims that in order to help further the investigation, someone will be sent to their house to pick up their cards. Once the suspects have the cards, they are used to make illegal purchases.

“Several victims have reported losing up to a total of $20,000 as a result of the scam,” Constable Nebrija said.

Police issued some crime prevention tips to avoid people from falling victim to fraud.

“Never give your personal or financial information to someone unknown, especially over the phone,” police stated. “Press the caller for details if they identify as a member from the bank and verify their information.”

Police also warned against providing banking cards to anyone that comes to one’s home.

Please take some time and ask yourself: “Could this be a scam?” “Does it make sense?” police said.

Anyone who has been a victim of a fraud and has lost money should report the incident promptly to the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit either online at yrp.ca/ReportIt or by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6627. To report frauds where no money has been lost, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-496-8501.