ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Shawn Mendes releases new song on climate change following Canadian wildfires

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes again sang about climate change in the wake of Canadian wildfires.

The singer-songwriter released a new song called ‘What the Hell Are We Dying For?’ and said he wrote the song this week amid the Canadian wildfires that’ve sent a blaze of smoke throughout many areas of the United States, causing air quality issues, reports People magazine.

“Started writing this song yesterday morning with my friends in upstate New York & finished it only a few hours ago…felt important to me to share with you guys in real time,” wrote Mendes, 24, on Instagram, noting that he’s making a donation to the Canadian Red Cross alongside the song’s release.

As per People, the track, produced by Mendes and Mike Sabath and co-written by the pair with Scott Harris and Eddie Benjamin, was released with a cover image taken this week of the New York City skyline covered in orange smog from the wildfire smoke.

“Smoke in the air, the city’s burnin’ down, I wanna speak, but I don’t make a sound,” sings the Grammy nominee in the pop-rock ballad, referencing the situation. “Locked in my mind, you’re all I think about I wanna save us, but I don’t know how.”

People further states that while the song seems to be about the wildfires and climate change at large, some of its lyrics appear to nod toward the end of a relationship – leading fans to wonder if Mendes is singing about a possible breakup from Camila Cabello following their rumoured reconciliation.

“If we don’t love like we used to / If we don’t care like we used to / What the hell are we dying for? / If it doesn’t cut like it used to / If you’re not mine and I’m not yours / What the hell are we dying for?” sings the musician in the track’s chorus.

20230611-140603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Demi Lovato talks about drug abuse as a coping mechanism

    Harry Styles won’t ‘label’ his sexuality

    Calvin Harris drinks raw sheep milk from his Ibiza farm

    Khloe Kardashian: I’ve had one nose job