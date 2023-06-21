WORLD

Shots fired inside Walmart in US city

NewsWire
0
0

Police in the US state of Tennessee have launched a probe after shots were fired inside a Walmart in Lenoir City, authorities said.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White said a suspect shot five rounds into the Walmart on Highway 321 on at around 7 p.m. in the evening, reports WATE 6, a Tennessee-based local TV channel.

Officers arrived at the location and evacuated the building, he added.

The police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Although additional details about the shooting were not immediately available, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens told local media that the evidence suggests that someone “shot up in the air”, not aiming at anyone specifically.

20230621-082002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dawson can be a like-for-like replacement for Leach; Ahmed, Jacks next...

    New Meta logins are available for Quest VR owners

    Biden’s disapproval rating hits new high over Covid, economy: Poll

    Microsoft unveils Spotify, Phone Link widgets for Windows 11