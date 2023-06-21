Police in the US state of Tennessee have launched a probe after shots were fired inside a Walmart in Lenoir City, authorities said.

In a statement late Tuesday night, Lenoir City Police Department Chief Don White said a suspect shot five rounds into the Walmart on Highway 321 on at around 7 p.m. in the evening, reports WATE 6, a Tennessee-based local TV channel.

Officers arrived at the location and evacuated the building, he added.

The police have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Although additional details about the shooting were not immediately available, Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens told local media that the evidence suggests that someone “shot up in the air”, not aiming at anyone specifically.

