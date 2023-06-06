ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Shreyas Talpade: I was the second choice for most of my films

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in ‘Kaun Pravin Tambe’, ‘Iqbal’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and the ‘Golmaal’ franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them.

He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Ninerasas.

In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved a way for these opportunities to reach him.

He said: “I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don’t think that who was the first choice matters. If it’s written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life.”

Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Emergency, Kartam Bhuktam, and Single Salmaa. Another one of his amazing series is Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath.

20230606-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ananya Pandey: Going to miss ‘Money Heist’

    Solo trip, self-love, gratitude: How TV actors plan to welcome the...

    Manit Joura’s message for his fans on quitting ‘Kundali Bhagya’

    Kartik Aaryan’s ‘shubh aaramb’ for ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha’