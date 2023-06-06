BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Punjab asks Centre to provide additional power for paddy sowing

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged Union Power Minister R.K. Singh to provide additional power to the state from the central pool to meet the heavy demand of electricity owing to the ensuing paddy season.

In a letter to the Union Power Minister, Mann said in order to provide uninterrupted supply of power to the farmers of the state, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) is continuously keeping a watch over the power availability.

However, he said that it has been observed that as of now the availability of power on the portal is uncertain, for a shorter span and on a day-to-day basis only.

The Chief Minister said as the demand of electricity cannot be reliably met through the collective transaction segment of power exchange, the state is in definite need of firm allocation of round-the-clock power of 1,000 MW from June 15 to October 15.

He said this requirement of additional power is further necessitated due to the recent India Meteorological Department prediction of low monsoon rainfall in northwestern India, including Punjab.

Mann said in the national interest of food security the cultivation of paddy crops must be ensured in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

20230606-141804

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

