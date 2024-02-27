Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents expecting second child in March

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala are expecting their second child.

Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur and his father Balkaur Singh opted for the In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique, as stated by Moosewala’s uncle, Chamkaur Singh.

As per media reports, Charan Kaur will give birth to the baby in March. She has refrained from leaving her house for the past three to four months owing to pregnancy.

Charan Kaur is 58 years old as per an affidavit which she filed in 2022 when she contested the 2022 elections from Mansa district (at the time she was 56 years old). Balkaur Singh is 60 years old.

The late singer’s mother is under the observation of the medical team and till now only positive response is being seen.

Sidhu Moose Wala was the only son of the couple, and had unsuccessfully contested the elections from Mansa in 2022 on Congress ticket. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022 in Jawaharke village of Mansa.

According to police, Moosewala left his house with his cousin Gurpreet Singh and neighbour Gurwinder Singh at around 4:30 pm. He was driving his SUV to his aunt’s house in Barnala. When he reached Jawaharke at 5:30 pm, two other cars intercepted and blocked his SUV. Around 30 rounds were fired during the incident, which also injured two other men. Moosewala fired back at the attackers using his gun.

He was among the 424 people whose police security was reduced or entirely removed a day before, in preparation for the anniversary of Operation Blue Star, leaving him with two commandos instead of the earlier four.