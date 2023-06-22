BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman lists key financial inclusion measures at Paris summit

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday listed out some key measures undertaken by the Central government to ensure financial inclusion.

“Today, we’re able to send most of the benefits directly to the bank accounts of citizens. After the introduction of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), the government was able to save Rs one lakh crore in just one of the provinces in India through direct benefit transfer,” she told dignitaries, while addressing the summit for the New Global Financing Pact in Paris.

“DPI has allowed us to make optimum use of taxpayers’ money,” she said.

Under ‘Stand-up India’ scheme, women were identified not just in big cities but tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and are being granted collateral-free loans at concessional rates, so that they can stand up on their own.

Push given for startups was not just an urban phenomenon, Sitharaman said.

“Women street vendors and small merchants are being given collateral-free loans,” the Finance Minister told the gathering.

Listing out some women-centric projects initiated by the Indian government, the Minister said that all the public sector banks across India have been mandated to give loans to at least one woman per bank branch at a concessional rate without any collateral, Sitharaman added.

Maternity leaves were raised to 26 weeks, she informed, adding that women self-help groups in villages can now procure locally produced grains, build silos and storage capacities. Viability gap funding is being provided to them.

A national agriculture market has been created through which women can find a better market for their produce.

20230622-232802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cloud adoption can add $380 bn to India’s GDP, create 14...

    January vehicle sales expected to be good: Emkay Global

    Street vendors loan scheme has PM Modi’s guarantee: Sitharaman

    Despite Covid, railways logs highest-ever route electrification