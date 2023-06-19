BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Sitharaman seeks identification of credit deficient dists for financial inclusion

NewsWire
0
0

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday suggested identification of credit-deficient districts in each state and carrying out special credit outreach camps there.

She also suggested holding a special district level review committee meeting between July 15 to August 15 and inviting MPs from such districts to further brainstorm on ideas of financial inclusion by opening Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts.

She said this while chairing a meeting of a consultative committee attached to the finance ministry, which focussed on financial inclusion.

During the deliberations, Sitharaman reviewed the progress made under PMJDY, Jan Suraksha schemes and MUDRA Yojana.

The meeting was also attended by the Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Karad, as well as MPs of the consultative committee from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Senior officials of the Finance Ministry as well as RBI, NABARD and other public sector banks were also present at the meeting.

A presentation was given by the banking secretary, highlighting the progress made so far and the way forward for furthering the financial inclusion drive of the government.

The Finance Minister said that for those still outside bank reach, the MPs should pro-actively participate in the financial inclusion efforts, and guide banks and financial institutions for their effective implementation in their constituencies.

20230620-001403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Working with govt to achieve ethanol blending target, says sugar mills...

    ‘Asian EV makers enjoy some advantages over Tesla’

    CBDT allows taxpayers another opportunity to file application for tax settlement

    DGCA seeks India-UK airfare details from airlines