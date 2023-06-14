LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIA

SL Army doctors set Guinness Record after removing world’s largest & heaviest kidney stone

NewsWire
0
0

Sri Lanka Army (SLA) doctors have set a Guinness World Record after removing the worlds largest and heaviest kidney stone.

The stone, measuring 13.372 cm in length and 801 grams in weight, was removed by a team of senior medical practitioners, including Consultant Urologist, Lieutenant Colonel (Dr) K. Sutharshan, Head of Genito Urinary Unit at the Colombo Army Hospital, the SLA’s Media Division said.

As per the existing Guinness World Records, the largest kidney stone in the world which is around 13 cm was found in India in 2004, while the heaviest kidney stone which was 620 grams in weight was reported in Pakistan in 2008.

20230614-103802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IIT-Delhi alumni named dean of Cornell’s management school

    Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar star in PETA India vegan fashion lookbook

    Twitterati slams Bharat Matrimony over new Holi video ad

    Kanika Kapoor recalls her ‘tough time’ after testing Covid positive last...