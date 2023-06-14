INDIA

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning, 67 trains cancelled

NewsWire
0
0

As the extremely severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rainfall for the Saurashtra-Kutch regions until Friday and advised fishermen not to venture to the sea.

In response to the IMD alert, Western Railways has decided to cancel at least 67 trains passing through the cyclone-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

Some of the cancelled trains include the Okha-Rajkot Unreserved Special, Veraval-Okha Express, Rajkot-Okha Unreserved Special, Bhavnagar Terminus-Okha Express, Ahmedabad-Veraval Express, Porbandar-Veraval Express, among others.

Passengers affected by the cancellations will be eligible for refunds according to existing rules.

The Indian Coast Guard is also actively patrolling off the coast of Gujarat.

Biparjoy is currently located southwest of Porbandar and Devbhumi Dwarka.

It is expected to cross near the Jakhau Port on Thursday evening as a very severe cyclonic storm.

20230614-102802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Budget Relief: No tax for income up to Rs 7L in...

    Arrangements made for seamless experience for Amarnath Yatris at J&K’s Lakhanpur

    India to participate in Women’s International Tent Pegging Championship for the...

    Bengal Minister cries foul after brother loses job in WBSSC scam