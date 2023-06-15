SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Social media profiles of Imran, others sent to FIA for forensics

NewsWire
0
0

The social media profiles of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other prominent leaders in Pakistan have been shared with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for forensic test for allegedly sharing controversial content between March 8 and May 9, media reports said.

A total of 23 links of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter have been dispatched to the FIA, according to the police, Samaa TV reported.

The police said the links shared are based on the videos and posts of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar.

A forensic test is being conducted on the videos and posts over allegedly anti-state statements contained in the shared links, Samaa TV reported.

The statements of the political leaders will also form part of the JIT’s final report on the May 9 violence cases, the police said.

They also said that prominent PTI personalities and social media handlers kept sharing allegedly offensive material.

The forensic reports of the links will be made part of the investigation report. The police have alleged that the youth were incited against the state through the use of social media, Samaa TV reported.

20230615-174203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pakistan may go into early elections, says Interior Minister (Ld)

    Growing political tension in Pak poses risks for economy

    UN calls for restoration of university rights for Afghan women

    China wants ‘new fields’ of cooperation with Pakistan military