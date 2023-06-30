The Appointments Committee of the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the re-appointment of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General for a period of three years.

K.M. Nataraj, Vikramjit Banerjee, Balbir Singh, S.V. Raju, N. Venkataraman, and Aishwarya Bhati have also been re-appointed as Additional Solicitors General (ASGs) for the Supreme Court. Their appointment will also be valid for three years.

The committee also approved the re-appointment of the following officers: Chetan Sharma, ASG High Court of Delhi; Satya Pal Jain, ASG Punjab and Haryana High Court; Devang Girish Vyas, ASG High Court of Gujarat; and, Dr. Krishna Nandan Singh, ASG High Court of Patna. The appointment will be valid for three years too.

