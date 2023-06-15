INDIA

Some schools closed in J&K’s Doda, Kishtwar after 5 aftershocks rock areas

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Kishtwar districts ordered closure of some schools in the affected areas after five mild tremors rocked these areas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the twin districts on June 13.

Reports said that five mild tremors have occurred in Doda and Kishtwar districts since June 13 and this has triggered fear among the residents of these two districts.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that the first earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Kishtwar at 8.29 a.m. and its epicentre was 5 kms inside the earth while the second earthquake of 3.4 magnitude was recorded at 4 p.m. with epicentre at a depth of 5 kms on Tuesday.

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 2.20 a.m. Wednesday in Doda and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms.

This was followed by two more earthquakes on the same day in Doda district, 2.8 magnitude at 2.41 a.m. with an epicentre at a depth of 10 kms and another of 3.5 magnitude at 7.56 a.m. with an epicentre at a depth of 10 kms.

The authorities said that schools in Thathri Zone, Gandoh Zone and Bhadarwah Zone were closed as a precautionary measure as these fall in the risk prone areas.

District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Mahajan has also ordered safety audits of the school buildings which have suffered damages.

Officials in Kishtwar district said that mild tremors have been felt in the area, but there has been no damage reported from anywhere so far.

