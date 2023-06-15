SCI-TECHWORLD

Meta introduces text-based ‘world chat’ feature for Horizon Worlds

NewsWire
0
0

Meta has introduced a new text-based ‘world chat’ feature, a way to communicate with other people in the same world session, for the social virtual reality (VR) platform ‘Horizon Worlds’.

The world chat feature is currently rolling out “slowly to a small number of people, and we’re continuing to bring the experience to even more of the Worlds community in the coming weeks”, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

In addition to voice chat, users will now be able to communicate using text.

Users will be able to connect with or follow others participating in the chat by simply clicking the person’s name to view their profile and inviting them to connect.

Also, users will be able to @mention others in world chat who are in the same world.

The feature also provides simple tools that make it easy to connect with others and engage in conversation, such as quick replies that let users connect without having to type lengthy messages.

The company further mentioned that users can turn on the ‘blurred chats’ setting to choose whether people they don’t know can read their messages.

“You can report, block, or mute someone and their message if you don’t want to hear from them,” it added.

20230615-092003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube rolls out ‘podcasts’ in its Music app

    Indian investors likely lost Rs 1,000 cr to fake crypto exchanges:...

    Amazon rolls out Prime Gaming in India

    Delhi HC directs Twitter to provide BSI of handles that leaked...