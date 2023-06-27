BUSINESS/ECONOMYTOP NEWS

Sonam Kapoor invited for Sunak’s UK-India week reception

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

The reception is hosted by the UK prime minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from June 26 to June 30 in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

