Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been invited by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023.

The reception is hosted by the UK prime minister at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum’s flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from June 26 to June 30 in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the fifth iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on June 28 to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

2023062730233