INDIA

SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Cochin found to have burst tyre

NewsWire
0
0

SpiceJet flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin on Tuesday was found to have a burst tyre during the routine post-flight inspection, an airline spokesperson said.

The incident occurred during the post-flight walk around when the airline’s ground crew discovered that the number 2 tyre on the Boeing 737 aircraft had burst.

A SpiceJet statement regarding the incident, reassured passengers that all system parameters were normal throughout the flight, and the landing itself was smooth.

“On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operated flight SG-17 from Dubai (DXB) to Cochin (COK). During the post-flight walk around, the number 2 tyre was found burst. All system parameters were normal during and post-flight, and the landing was smooth,” the airline spokesperson said.

2023070434010

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yogi’s fresh guidelines for curbing Delta+ variant

    Pilot camp minister not to contest next Assembly polls

    Mamata wins crucial bypoll, Trinamool sweeps other two seats too

    Baghel returns to Chhattisgarh after being stopped at Lucknow airport