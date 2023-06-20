Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka for the two-match Test series, starting from July 16, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

The first Test will commence at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on July 16 with Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo hosting the second Test from July 24-28.

Babar Azam’s side will arrive in Sri Lanka on July 9 and will play a two-day warm-up game on July 11. The venue for the warm-up fixture is yet to be confirmed, as per PCB release.

During Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2022 for the two-match Test series, the South Asian team scaled the target of 342 to register the best run chase at the ground and win the first Test by four wickets. The hosts pounced back in the second Test to level the series with a 246-run win as the series resulted in 1-1 draw.

Pakistan last played a Test at the Singhalese Sports Club, Colombo in 2014. They have played six Tests at the ground, winning one, losing one with four matches ending in a draw.

The Sri Lanka series will be Pakistan’s first assignment in the 2023-25 cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

