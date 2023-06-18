Saudi Arabia and the US have announced in a joint statement that Sudan’s two warring factions have agreed on a new 72-hour cease-fire.

The cease-fire will take effect from 6:00 a.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The two rival parties agreed to refrain from seeking military advantage and initiating mutual attacks during the cease-fire, said the statement.

They also agreed to allow the unimpeded movement and delivery of humanitarian assistance throughout the country, it added.

Saudi Arabia and the US noted that they might adjourn the Jeddah talks in case the two warring factions fail to observe the cease-fire.

Deadly conflicts erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in the capital Khartum and other areas on April 15.

The armed clashes have left 958 Sudanese civilians dead and 4,746 others injured, according to the update by the Sudanese Doctors’ Union on Wednesday.

