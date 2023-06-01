INDIA

Sukhbir Badal advises Rahul to avoid speaking on religious subjects

NewsWire
0
0

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal on Thursday advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid speaking on religious subjects of which he has neither the knowledge nor understanding.

“He clearly doesn’t know that the vision of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji transcends geographical boundaries and is not only global but also cosmic in its reach,” Badal said in a tweet.

“To suggest that Guru Sahib went to Mecca & other places on a Bharat Jodo Yatra is to reduce the sublime to ridiculous,” the Akali Dal leader added.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s assertions in San Francisco, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa asked him: “How much should we keep forgiving in the name of your stupidity? Where did you read that Guru Nanak went to Thailand? Is it too much to expect that you should talk like a sensible intelligent person when it concerns religion?”

20230601-123603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pothole forms as road collapses under IIT flyover due to heavy...

    Iranian national arrested for staying on expired visa in UP

    Santhosh to visit UP again, fuels fresh speculations

    President Kovind undergoes successful cataract surgery