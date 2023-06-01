A Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant, who was shot at by a psycho killer a few days ago, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday.

The deceased, Rahul Kumar Ojha, came to Patna from Buxar on Saturday for an examination. He was in Agam Kuan area in the city when a person named Shubham alias Nepali asked for Rs 20. On being refused, the man shot him in the stomach.

Ojha was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Kankarbagh and later shifted to Paras hospital near Raja Bazar. The doctors operated on him and he was in the ICU but succumbed to his injuries this morning.

“My son wanted to become an IAS officer and serve the country but he did not get blood in the hospital. Bihar police should do encounters of criminals similar to what the Uttar Pradesh government is doing,” the victim’s father said.

Notably, Subham alias Nepali is a native of Patna City Chowk area. Sandeep Singh, the City SP of Patna (Central) and a team of Patrakar Nagar police station arrested him on Tuesday.

Recently, Nepali had gunned down a paan vendor named Shahil at Bahadurpur railway over bridge. He sustained a gunshot injury in the neck and died on the spot. Few hours later, he had smashed the butt of a gun on the head of a railway employee near Rajendra Nagar railway station and fled with his mobile phone.

