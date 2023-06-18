ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sumeet Raghavan says fathers are pillars of strength & guidance

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who portrays the character of Rajesh Wagle in the show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’, has shared his opinion saying that the duty of a father goes beyond the traditional realm of just being a provider for the family.

The actor, who is known for his work as Sahil in the sitcom ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, told IANS: “Fathers are not just providers; they are also pillars of strength, guidance, and unconditional love. A father’s presence and involvement in a child’s life plays a vital role in their emotional and psychological development.”

He further mentioned: “As a father, I closely resonate with my character Rajesh in ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. Just like he is shown to cherish his two children, the same way I cherish the bond I have with my kids in real life. To be a father is the most beautiful thing in the world.”

‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ airs on Sony SAB.

20230618-192002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pratik Sehajpal says ‘Dolce Gabbana’ will be on every party playlist

    Pratik Gandhi’s ‘Bhavai’ has a ‘Scam 1992’ connect

    Always held Punjabi music industry in high regard: Nawazuddin

    Imtiaz Ali’s crime drama ‘She’ begins filming season 2