Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who garnered a lot of appreciation for his role of Sandeep Bhaiya in ‘TVF Aspirants’, has got a spin-off series of his own. The actor will be seen in a new web series titled ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’, which will have eight episodes.

Inspired by his character in ‘TVF Aspirants’ which became a talking point for both audiences and critics, makers decided to bring out an all-new series based on the same. ‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is expected to be about the background of Sandeep’s character, highlighting his journey over the years.

Speaking about the series, the actor said: “It’s an honour to receive this kind of love for Sandeep Bhaiya’s character. As an actor, it’s extremely fulfilling when your work gets appreciated by pan-India audiences.”

He further mentioned: “I’m grateful to the makers for coming to me with this extraordinary story. I’m looking forward to the audiences watching it and having them shower their love and blessings on me like they always do.”

‘Sandeep Bhaiya’ is directed by Parijat Joshi and produced by TVF and Arunab Kumar. Sunny also finished shooting for the second season of ‘Aspirants 2’.

