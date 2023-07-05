Nationalist Congress Party leader and MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of being ‘the most corrupt party in India’.

In a stinging reaction to her cousin, rival NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s praise of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sule said that it was the same Modi who had alleged that the NCP stands for ‘Naturally Corrupt Party’. Now, the same BJP leaders — who had loftily claimed ‘na khaunga, na khaunga’ have joined hands with the Naturally Corrupt Party (faction) of Ajit Pawar — and have gulped down all its corruption.

“That’s why today, I am levelling this charge — that the BJP is the country’s ‘Most Corrupt Party’ as they have sided with the party they had denigrated on various occasions,” thundered Sule, citing examples of the alleged scams the PM had accused the NCP of in the past.

On Ajit Pawar’s advice to his uncle Sharad Pawar to ‘sit at home’ considering his age and guide the youngsters, Sule shot back, giving the examples of several octogenarian personalities who are still going strong in their respective fields.

She named industrialist Ratan Tata, 85, who is guiding the fortunes of the Tata empire, Amitabh Bachchan, 82, still the highest-rated superstar, former Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, 85, to prove her point that her father (Sharad Pawar) has miles to go…

Sule declared that come what may, the NCP name and symbol ‘Clock’ will remain with the original party founded and developed by Sharad Pawar and all those coveting it shall be shown their place.

She said that the party has fought many wars in the past and will weather even the current intra-party storm to emerge stronger, more united and march ahead with renewed vigour.

