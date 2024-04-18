Suspects Apprehended in Gold Robbery Exceeding $20 Million

A flight landed at Pearson International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland, with a cargo containing 6600 bars of .9999% pure gold, weighing 400 kilograms, valued at over 20 million dollars and CAD 2.5 million worth in foreign currency. Shortly after landing, it was offloaded and transported to a separate location on Airport property.

On April 18, 2023 at 2:43 a.m., the cargo was reported missing to Peel Regional Police.

Peel Regional Police immediately started the investigation, which has crossed borders, and we have been working collaboratively with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Peel Regional Police and ATF have made significant progress in the investigation. ATF has arrested one individual in the United States who had 65 illegal firearms in his possession, two of which had been modified to have fully automatic capabilities. Five of the 65 handguns are known as ‘ghost guns,’ meaning that they were not serialized and, therefore, are untraceable.

Peel Regional Police investigators also seized one kilogram of gold worth approximately $89,000.00, believed to be from the theft, smelting equipment, and approximately $434,000 Canadian currency.

PRP has identified and charged or issued warrants for nine individuals with over 19 charges.

STOLEN SHIPMENT TRUCK ROUTE

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Parmpal Sidhu, a 54-year-old man from Brampton and an Air Canada employee:

Theft Over $5000

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Amit Jalota, a 40-year-old man from Oakville:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (X2)

Theft Over $5000

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Ammad Chaudhary, a 43-year-old man from Georgetown:

Accessory After the Fact of Indictable Offence

Ali Raza, a 37-year-old man from Toronto:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Prasath Paramalingam, a 35-year-old man from Brampton:

Accessory After the Fact of Indictable Offence

Firearms Trafficking, Aiding and Abetting, Conspiracy (US Indictment charges)

These individuals have been released on conditions and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for the following individuals:

Simran Preet Panesar, a 31-year-old man from Brampton, a former Air Canada employee, who was employed at the time of the theft:

Theft Over $5000

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Archit Grover, a 36-year-old man from Brampton:

Theft Over $5000

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Firearms Trafficking Related Offence – US Indictment

Arsalan Chaudhary, a 42-year-old man from Mississauga:

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (X2)

Conspiracy TO Commit indictable offence

Investigators urge these individuals to seek legal counsel and turn themselves into the police.

A Warrant in the 1st has been issued for:

Durante King-Mclean, a 25-year-old man from Brampton:

Theft Over $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

King-Mclean is currently in custody in the United States on firearms trafficking-related charges, and investigators have been in touch with him and his legal counsel.

“Our investigators and entire service recognized the heightened interest and impact this incident had in our community. We immediately deployed the necessary resources to address and ensure arrests are made in this complex and multi-faceted investigation that crossed international borders. I commend the incredible work done by our investigators, the ATF, other law enforcement partners, and our community for working together to identify and arrest those responsible for this brazen crime.” Nishan Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police Chief.

This investigation remains a priority for Peel Regional Police. The cross-jurisdictional boundaries will not hinder our ability to charge and arrest those responsible. We are working closely with national and international law enforcement partners to arrest those responsible and hold them accountable.

“Firearms trafficking presents a grave threat to public safety,” said Eric J. DeGree, Special Agent in Charge (SAC) for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Philadelphia Field Division. “Law enforcement cooperation with our U.S. and international partners is key to seeking justice and preventing crimes that extend beyond our borders. I am proud to say that we successfully put this international gun trafficking operation out of business – in this case keeping 65 firearms off the streets, and preventing them from being used in any number of violent crimes.”

This investigation has been supported through funding provided by the Ontario Government, Ministry of the Solicitor General, in which the Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario supported this Peel Regional Police-led joint forces investigation. We would also like recognize the invaluable assistance provided by our law enforcement partners including the Ontario Provincial Police, Halton Regional Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).

Investigators are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Peel Regional Police.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.