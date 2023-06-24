INDIA

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took a jibe at the top leadership of CPI(M) and Congress over the grand opposition alliance meeting at Patna by asking are they not fooling their party workers?.

The Friday meeting in Patna was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Taking to Twitter, the leader of the Opposition questioned whether the Congress and CPI(M) leadership were fooling their grassroots level workers who are facing the onslaughts by the ruling Trinamool Congress at the ground level in West Bengal.

“Poor Congress & CPI(M) workers are giving their blood & sweat on the ground, while their Top Leaders are doing SETTING in Patna. Who is fooling them, their State Leaders or their High Command?” Adhikari asked.

Questioning whether CPI(M) and Congress are playing a friendly match against Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, Adhikari has also claimed that this proves that BJP is the only party who is sincere in its opposition to Trinamool Congress in the state.

“Hence proved, BJP is the only party in WB who is fighting the corrupt Trinamool tooth & nail,” his Twitter message read. He also questioned the friendship between Congress and CPI (M) in a situation when the two parties are opponents in West Bengal.

Political observers too feel that whatever might be said and heard at the Patna meeting, the possibilities of Trinamool Congress, CPI(M) and Congress coming together on the same platform in West Bengal is virtually impossible.

Political observers pointed out that be it Mamata Banerjee or the state Congress president in West Bengal Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, both have ruled out mutual support between Congress and Trinamool Congress at least in West Bengal perspective for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

