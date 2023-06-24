ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Rhea Chakraborty opens up about her challenging times, being labelled

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who serves as the Gang Leader on the youth adventure reality show ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, has spoken up on the tough times she faced in life when she was labelled by people.

In the upcoming episode of ‘MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’, Rhea will be seen sympathising with contestant Shuly Nada during the auditions over the subject of body positivity.

Rhea will be seen recalling her experience where she chose to rise above and combat all the hatred, rather than succumb to it. She will mention: “A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life me rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi. Let them go. Kaun hai woh? (Will that stop me from living the life I want, certainly not. Let them go. Who are those people to comment on me?)”

The upcoming episode will see Shuly Nadar, a gifted calisthenics athlete, sharing her traumatic experience of an abusive boyfriend and various discriminatory labels she fought owing to her skin colour. Her story will leave all the gang leaders emotional.

Gang Leader Rhea will be seen sympathising with her strongly and saying: “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai.”

20230624-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Twinkle Khanna’s short story to be made into a film by...

    Rhea Kapoor gave Shashwat Sachdev his first break in ‘Veere Di...

    Industry Buzz: Tamannaah to play female lead opposite Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer’?

    Kartik, Kiara wrap up Mumbai schedule of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’